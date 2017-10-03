Giti Trailer Tyre Extends Portfolio With New Key Sizes

Giti Tire has added key 19.5” and 22.5” sizes to its Giti GTL919 trailer tyre for long and regional haulage, bringing the portfolio up to eight dimensions.

Sizes 245/70R19.5, 265/70R19.5 and 385/65R22.5 have been added to the existing line-up of 245/70R17.5, 215/75R17.5, 235/70R17.5, 285/70R19.5 and 385/55R22.5. Loads indices span from 135/133 to 164(158).

Features include a new casing construction and pattern, extra wide shoulder rib and optimum tread depth for improved wear-out rate and high mileage performance and additional upper sidewall protection to safeguard against curbing damage.

All sizes are M&S marked to indicate superior all-season traction and braking properties.

Tony McHugh, TBR Sales and Marketing Director UK at Giti Tire, said: “The GTL919 was one of the first Giti branded truck and bus products to reach Europe, and it has already proven itself to be an exceptional product with many customers across the UK.

“The casing construction offers excellent regional performance in addition to its long haul attributes, the new 19.5” sizes will be of definite interest to low platform trailer users.

“Add to this the introduction of the higher load indices on the 385/65R22.5, taking it from 158(160) to 164(158) K(L), and we have another example of Giti ensuring we keep abreast of European legislation.

“The chance to readdress every facet of every tyre during the rebrand has proved to be an invaluable exercise, the strength and depth of our portfolio is improving at every step.”