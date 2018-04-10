Technicians’ problem-solving abilities will be given a boost with the latest diagnostic platform software upgrade from Snap-on. The new release brings 2017 model year updates as well as back-filling data from previous years, ensuring that users’ tools are brought right up to date with the most comprehensive vehicle coverage to ensure they are ready for the vehicles they are dealing with every day. And it increases productivity in the workshop thanks to the addition of thousands of new systems and tests.

Component Test Meter coverage in the new upgrade now features 29 manufacturers, with new CTM additions including ABS control module information, speed sensor and brake pedal component information and tests, and vehicle-specific case studies on a Ford Focus and VW Golf.

Also added are eight new technology classes, designed to help technicians improve their knowledge in different areas: Dynamic Steering; Four Wheel Steering; Fuel Filter Test; Compression Ignition Engine Preheating; Drive Control; Relay Test Procedure; Stop-Start Technology; and Electronically Controlled Transmission.

Users of the SOLUS™ Edge, MODIS™ Edge and Ultra platforms, and the VERUS® and VERDICT® family of products, also get exclusive access to SureTrack™ with the new Snap-on software upgrade. This comprehensive source of expert knowledge helps technicians improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce repair time with diagnostic experience, repair timesavers and verified parts replacement records taken from millions of successful repair orders.

A Snap-on Software Subscription aids technicians to get through repairs quickly and accurately by continuously delivering high-quality coverage and real-time access to information without having to think about it. Plus, not only does the program offer lower monthly payments, it also includes SureTrack for eligible platforms.

To learn more about the new software upgrade and the Snap-on Software Subscription program, visit diagnostics.snapon.co.uk/software or talk to a Snap-on franchisee