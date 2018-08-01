Best Fit Service Centre a family run garage, with over 20 years’ experience supported the 2018 international DubRun and played a vital role in equipping the DubRub supercars with tyres ready to hit the roads of Europe. The centre fully equipped with the latest and best in tyre fitting machinery, including 3D wheel geometry and nitrogen inflation machines, ensured all cars were at peak performance before burning some serious rubber across the continent.

The DubRun in its seventh consecutive year had gone from strength to strength from its humble beginnings in 2011 when a group of friends decided to put their clutches to the metal across the Irish countryside, in a variety of high-performance supercars.

The present-day run which is independently financed, hosts supercar enthusiasts and their sophisticated performance cars and covering a minimum 1000-miles across the best tarmacs in Europe. The DubRun provides an unrivalled driving experience for all participants, while testing their cars to their absolute maximum capabilities.

The 2018 6-night run started at the world-famous Café De Paris in Monaco then travelled through the picturesque scenery of the French Riviera, the convoy sped through the impressive Andorra mountain roads, and into the Italian Riviera. The DubRun team held an exclusive drag race at the Andorra airport, culminating in a ferry crossing at Dania for their last night finish on the white isle of Ibiza.

Organiser Barry Hanif says “The DubRun began in 2011 and every year has become more epic than the last, surpassing all my expectations. This year we started in Monaco, there were 10 supercars, 20 friends, 1000 miles, 2 plane journeys and a ferry crossing to Ibiza.

Every detail was meticulously planned over 6 incredible days, and the feedback has been overwhelming, big thank you to the support of Best Fit Service Centres in Glasgow with pre-run preparation on our cars.”

The Supercars included in the 2018 Ibiza DubRun where: McLaren 720S, McLaren 570GT Spider, Ferarri458 Speciale, Lamborghini Hurricane, and Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The team behind the run along with their cars came back to the UK at the start of July and are already in preparations for their next series in 2019 with the continued support of Best Fit Service Centres in Glasgow.

The centre's Managing Director Fareed Mohammed added: We’re one of the few independent centres that carries the most extensive stock of performance tyres, and there is a lot of pressure pre-run to ensure everything is perfect and the cars are set up for optimum performance. Every year we have seen the DubRun getting more substantial, with the cars becoming more powerful. We look forward to seeing what 2019 DubRun has in store.

