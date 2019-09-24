GNH Agri and Tyre Boss partner up for solid tyres

Caernarfon-based GNH Agri is an established dealer for Merlo, Wacker Neuson & Kawasaki, selling new and used machinery and equipment for both construction and agriculture. The company also has a number of customers in the waste and recycling sectors. To satisfy the requirements of these customers, it is essential to have a reliable solid tyre supplier. Punctures and tyre damage are hazards of the industry and factory-fitted pneumatic tyres are generally unsuitable for the arduous conditions of a waste and recycling site.

Robert Parry, Managing Director of GNH Agri, has teamed up with specialist tyre supplier, Tyre Boss, since meeting Sales Manager, Wayne Collins, at a construction show. Wayne’s knowledge of OTR tyres, as well as his experience in the waste sector, helped to secure three recent deals with GNH Agri for TY Cushion solid tyres. The first set of solid tyres supplied were replacements for a Merlo 55.9 telehandler working on a council waste site in Gwynedd which were fitted to the machine by GNH Agri’s service engineers at the Caernarfon site prior to delivery to the customer. A full set of tyres on rims was supplied for a Merlo 27.6 working on a Recycling plant on Anglesey. This customer subsequently bought a second machine and specified the same wheel assembly, thanks to the overall efficiency and productivity of the package. The third set of tyres was for Williams & Williams Skip Hire of Pwllheli for a new Wacker Neuson EW100 telehandler. According to Robert, it was a no-brainer to work with Tyre Boss again;

“The service from Tyre Boss is second to none, highly professional. Wayne is very keen to ensure he delivers exceptional value and he is very easy to deal with. The longevity and durability of the TY cushion tyres also cannot be faulted.”

