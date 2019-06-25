GOLFERS TEE UP TO RAISE £40,000 FOR KWIK FIT-BACKED CHARITY

Kwik Fit, the UK’s largest automotive maintenance and repair company, raised almost £40,000 for Children with Cancer UK at its 2019 Charity Golf Day.

The company is aiming to raise £1 million for the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people at a host of fundraising activities being held throughout 2019.

A total of 78 golfers, including fleet customers, suppliers and senior Kwik Fit staff, participated in the Charity Golf Day held on the prestigious Woburn Golf Club’s Dukes course.

The event was played in a Ryder Cup-style pairs’ format, and during the day the golfers had a chance to take in some expert coaching as they were treated to a putting and short game clinic from ex-European Open champion Andrew Murray.

The almost £40,000 raised from an auction and donations at the event takes the amount of money raised for Children with Cancer UK by Kwik Fit so far in 2019 to more than £250,000.

Andy Fern, fleet sales director, Kwik Fit, said: “The money raised will be of tremendous assistance to Children with Cancer UK. The work it does and the families it helps clearly resonates with our customers, suppliers and staff right across the UK. We had a fantastic day of golf held on a superb course with some excellent golf being played. The fact that it was supporting such a good cause made everyone’s enjoyment of the day even greater. We would like to thank all our industry partners whose commitment was vital in enabling the event to take place.”