Good experience for SPEEDLINE TRUCK at the IAA

SPEEDLINE TRUCK was once again exhibiting at this year's IAA Commercial Vehicles in Hanover – where as well as promoting its extensive product range, the company shone with events such as the visit by Eddy Schuster, Europe's only wheel tattoo artist.

New product introductions included the SLT 4015 wheel in the 19.5x8.25“ size for tractor units, and for trailers with the SLT 3018 wheel in the 22.5x11.75“ size and ET 120, already launched in spring, plus a teaser for developments to come next year. The new wheel, with the maximum load capacity in its class of 5,000 kg, is especially suited to more demanding uses and environments and is available in diamond and high polish surfaces.



Other highlights on the exhibition stand were the already familiar designer wheels with the stylized hand hole design and the extensive range of SPEEDLINE TRUCK accessories, including the exclusive SPEEDLINE TRUCK valves specially developed for aluminum wheels.



SPEEDLINE TRUCK's exhibition range was full of special features – including the presentation by Uwe Springer, SPEEDLINE TRUCK Sales Manager for Germany, of a previously engraved SLT 2907 wheel to trucker princess Christina Scheib, well known for her various TV programs. Also, weekend stand visitors had the opportunity to admire the work of Eddy Schuster, Europe's first truck wheel tattoo artist exclusive to SPEEDLINE TRUCK. Both events made an important contribution to a successful exhibition experience from start to finish.