Good Quality Video Can Boost Additional Work for Garages and Workshops

Garages and workshops that are sending good quality vehicle health check videos to customers are not only improving the way they communicate, they are also boosting income potential, according to Dragon2000.

Research from Dragon2000 shows that garages and workshops are securing additional work on vehicles they service, when they use video VHCs. As a result of sending a video VHC to a customer using the APPraise app, the average upsell per service job was £192. Garages and workshops can text or email customers a short video, highlighting the work to help them decide whether to have it carried out.

Mark Kelland, Commercial Manager at Dragon2000 comments: “Video is becoming an ever-increasingly important tool for the garages and workshops. Offering a more personalised experience compared to traditional paper reports or emails, videos give garages and workshops the opportunity to increase trust and engagement, as well as accurately display the vehicle’s condition.

“Once a customer has watched a video, the dealer will be notified by email and the video will be marked as viewed within DragonDMS. After a notification has been received, it is often an ideal time to call the customer to discuss if they would like any additional work to be carried out.

“Our VHC tool provides garages and workshops with the opportunity to carry out extra work that customers would not have otherwise requested, as they were simply unaware it was required. A vehicle appraisal video can be sent directly from the DragonDMS to a customer’s mobile phone.”

For further information visit www.dragon2000.co.uk



