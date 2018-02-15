Goodyear and Dunlop Summer and Winter tyres chosen as OE fitments

Goodyear Dunlop is proud to announce that it has been accredited with a wide range of both Summer and Winter tyres as original equipment fitments for the BMW 5 Series.

The 5 Series drivers can count on the Summer performance of the Goodyear UHP Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 and Winter performance of the Goodyear UltraGrip 8 Performance.

In addition to the Goodyear fitments, the 5 Series can also be equipped with the sporty Dunlop Summer UHP tyre Sport Maxx RT2 and the performance in winter conditions will be delivered by the Dunlop Winter Sport 4D.

All Goodyear and Dunlop tyres are marked to indicate the approval from BMW Group as Original Equipment.

Nick Harley, Goodyear’s Managing Director OE Consumer EMEA, said: “We are very pleased to be chosen by the BMW Group with such a wide range of tyres and fitments. Our products deliver an excellent solution for the many different types of 5 Series drivers who are able to enjoy a great driving experience with performance, comfort and safety in all conditions.”

