All entrants to exclusively race on Goodyear Truck Racing Tyres for the next three years

With the start of the 2019 season, Goodyear is announcing its long-term commitment in truck racing. Goodyear is honoured to extend its partnership with the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) as the exclusive tyre provider for the FIA European Truck Racing Championship for a further three years, until 2021.

Starting at Misano, Italy on May 26, the series will yet again see the thrills of 1,500 horsepower, 5.5 tonne trucks racing at speeds of up to 160 km/h with acceleration similar to a high performance sports car.

All entrants will be exclusively racing on specially developed Goodyear Truck Racing Tyres. The extended exclusive relationship with the FIA and the European Truck Racing Association (ETRA) gives Goodyear the stage to demonstrate its innovative technological capabilities in truck tyres and test new technologies for truck tyres under challenging and competitive conditions.

“We are very proud to continue our commitment to truck racing, which started 15 years ago. The special tyres we produce for the series achieve two goals – firstly, they ensure that the trucks can perform at high speed in all conditions - ensuring thrilling racing. Secondly, they demonstrate the quality of our truck tyres as all the race tyres use similar casings to those used every day on the roads of Europe” says David Anckaert, Vice President Commercial Europe for Goodyear.

Goodyear Truck Racing Tyres

Goodyear Truck Racing tyres are built in size 315/70R22.5 using a similar carcass to standard Goodyear truck tyres. The carcass is modified and includes cool running specifications, as well as increased lateral rigidity to perform in the most demanding racing conditions.

Goodyear Truck Racing tyres also have a specifically designed tread providing very high levels of grip in both dry and wet conditions. Combined with a characteristic asymmetric shoulder design and circumferential grooves, the tread compound offers all-round performance consistently to all drivers and on all tracks.

A further feature of Goodyear Truck Racing tyres is RFID (Radio Frequency Identity), which gives each tyre a unique identity allowing the FIA to monitor each tyre to ensure all teams keep to the regulations regarding the number and usage of race tyres.