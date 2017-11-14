After almost a month of exploring a wide variety of Peruvian roads, the Land Rover Experience Tour 2017 ended on November 9th. Goodyear’s Wrangler DuraTrac tyres were used to equip the 19 participating vehicles. The tyres proved their worth as the perfect off-road partner, withstanding even the harshest conditions, allowing participants to get the most out of their experience.



With large sand dunes, narrow mountain roads and rocky riverbeds, Peru presented the participants with a seemingly endless variety of driving conditions. As the official tyre partner, Goodyear fitted the vehicles with a tyre specifically designed to handle this variety: the Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac.

Despite more than 3,500 kilometers in extreme conditions, and altitude changes from sea-level to 4,800 meters, none of the drivers experienced major inconveniences with any of their Wrangler DuraTrac tyres

“The Goodyear Wrangler DuraTracs have truly proven their worth as perfect off-road tyres,” said Christian Uhrig, Head of Marketing Communications at Jaguar Land Rover Germany. “The tyres excelled throughout the entire tour, even on the most challenging surfaces.”

“Throughout the Land Rover Experience Tour, Goodyear has consistently shown its off-road leadership. The Wrangler DuraTrac tyres gave drivers the much-needed confidence to tackle even the toughest of terrains,” explained Nick Harley, Managing Director OE Consumer EMEA at Goodyear.