Goodyear announces two key promotions within the company

Goodyear, one of the world’s leading tyre companies, has promoted two key members of staff within the business.

Marc Preedy - formerly Director Commercial PBU UK & Ireland at Goodyear for five years - has been appointed as Director Truck Sales Replacement Europe, and David Howe has stepped up from Fleet & Retail Channel Manager to the position of Commercial Sales GM UK & Ireland, replacing Marc.

Having originally joined Goodyear in 2009, Marc brings extensive experience and knowledge to the European Commercial Leadership Team based in Brussels. Commercial sales teams across Europe will now report directly to Marc as he looks to deliver Goodyear’s commercial strategy and drive growth across EMEA.

David, meanwhile, has been at Goodyear since 2011 and has expertise in planning, implementing and driving consumer fleet and retail sales. He will lead the commercial business within the UK & Ireland, driving growth across truck tyre and Proactive Solutions sales, and he will report to Marc Preedy in this new role.

Hans Vrijsen, General Manager for Goodyear UK, said: “Both Marc and David have outstanding track records within the business and placing them in these key leadership positions will enable us to drive growth and deliver results.”

David Howe