Goodyear has appointed Pravesh Amtha into the role of Sales General Manager Consumer UK & Ireland. Pravesh will lead Consumer Sales within the region as well as have responsibility for Goodyear’s legal entity within the country.

Pravesh joins the team from the company’s European HQ in Brussels, where he worked within the Commercial Tyre Business Unit as Director, Sales Operations and Pricing.



He brings 15 years of experience from across the Goodyear organisation, including strategy, business analysis, project management, information technology and supply chain roles, all with increasing responsibility across his tenure.



Pravesh will be responsible for all customer channels for consumer tyres, including wholesale, retail and online.



Talking about his appointment, Pravesh said: “I’m excited to be taking on this role. Leaning on my experiences from the past 15 years at Goodyear, I will be focusing on continuing the lasting customer relationships we have and driving real value for all our customer base.

“We have an award-winning and new product line-up and an exceptionally strong team. I’m thoroughly looking forward to working closely with our customers to help them drive profitable and sustainable growth across the country.”

Commenting on Pravesh’s appointment, Henry Dumortier, Vice President Consumer Europe at Goodyear, said: “I am looking forward to working with Pravesh in his new role. His wide breadth of experience and deep understanding of our business and industry will aid him to develop a good relationship with our customers in this important market, as well as lead the strong team we already have within the UK and Ireland to success.”

