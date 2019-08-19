Goodyear Dunlop welcomes Dave Plummer into the role of Sales & Marketing Manager Motorcycle UK and Ireland. Dave will lead the Dunlop Motorcycle division in the UK and Ireland and will focus on leading the already strong team to deliver sustainable and profitable growth for the business.

Plummer brings with him a wealth of experience in the motorcycle industry, joining Goodyear from Scorpion Automotive where he headed up the Motorcycle division. Before this, he has previously held various positions at Kawasaki UK, Ducati (Moto Cinelli) and KTM UK where he was responsible for dealer development, marketing and distribution network activities. He then managed Sales and Marketing for Husky Sport before working with HVUK to establish a new retailer network for the Husqvarna brand as well as co ordinating the racing activities.

He will be responsible for all customer channels for Dunlop Motorcycle tyres, including wholesale, retail and online as well as driving the dynamic marketing plan forward for the brand within the UK and Ireland.

Talking about his appointment, Dave commented: “I am thrilled to be joining the Dunlop Motorcycle team, the role brings a new set of challenges for me in a demanding market and I am positive about delivering results for Dunlop and leading the talented team to success.

“The brand has a lot of heritage within the motorcycle industry which proves its worth, teaming this together with fantastic product innovation ensures Dunlop is delivering top class products to riders across the country. I look forward to getting to know all of the customers and stakeholders associated with the business and their individual needs.”

Raoul Smits, Sales Manager Motorcycle Europe for Goodyear Dunlop said: “I am pleased to welcome Dave into the team, I am positive that with his breadth of experience in the industry that he will bring the right knowledge and experience to drive our business forward and deliver results for us.”