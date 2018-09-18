Brussels, 18 September 2018 – Audi revealed its e-tron earlier today, which is the first fully electric SUV to be commercialised by the German car manufacturer. Goodyear has supplied this groundbreaking model with its Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV tyres in 265/45R21 SUV size.

The tyres fitted to the Audi e-tron meet the German manufacturer’s demanding mileage requirements. As electric vehicles operate with higher torque compared to cars with a combustion engine, tyre wear is up to 25% higher but thanks to technically advanced construction, the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV is able to address these challenges.

The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 SUV is known for its optimised braking and handling performance in all conditions, and its Active Braking Technology shortens braking distance by 1.2 meters on both dry and wet roads. Its SUV-Optimised Construction Technology improves handling at higher speeds, improves cornering stiffness and decreases tread wear. These features are combined with a UHP Cool Cushion Layer; a technology that improves handling while reducing rolling resistance.



Last but not least, the tyres fitted on the Audi e-tron use Goodyear’s SoundComfort Technology, which effectively reduces the interior car noise by half (up to 4dB). A perfect fit for electric vehicles as tyre and road noises are the dominant interior sounds in most EVs.



Audi e-tron

Audi is officially launching its Audi e-tron today in San Francisco. Manufactured in Brussels, this revolutionary Audi is the first fully electric SUV from the traditional German car maker on the market. Thanks to its three electric motors, the e-tron accelerates from 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds. Depending on the driving style and conditions, the e-tron offers a range of up to 310 miles.