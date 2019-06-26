After the recent introduction of the new Eagle F1 SuperSport range, Goodyear is proud to announce that the Eagle F1 SuperSport RS has been homologated for the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Porsche 911 GT3 RS for the sizes 265/35 ZR 20 (99Y) XL and 325/30 ZR 21 (108Y) XL.

Jan Frank, Lead Engineer, Porsche Motorsport, comments on the new tyre, “The new Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport RS has proven to provide the very high-performance level which we from Porsche require. Goodyear has designed a great tyre for us which perfectly fits into the extreme requirements of our Porsche 911 GT2 RS.”

Setting lap times at the Nardò Porsche Test circuit at Nardò in Italy was the final stage of development for the new Eagle F1 SuperSport RS, which marks Goodyear’s return to the Ultra Ultra High Performance (UUHP) market segment.

Nick Harley, managing director of Goodyear OE in the EMEA region, comments, “In development of the SuperSport RS we have leveraged our talented engineering teams and world class development facilities to produce a world-beating UUHP tyre. The tyre is designed to enhance the performance and handling characteristics of the most specialist machinery on the roads today and in vehicle manufacturer’s development pipelines.”

Tyre requirements

Fitted with 265/35ZR20 (99Y) XL (front) and 325/30ZR21 (108Y) XL (rear), the GT2 RS usage scenario was particularly challenging. Porsche Motorsport required tyres capable of predictably and exploitably transmitting 700 hp and 750 nm through the rear wheels, a challenge compounded by peak torque arriving from just 2500 rpm, transferring power into straight-line and cornering performance resulting in superior lap times.

“The list of tyres truly competitive in these conditions is short,” continues Harley. “For the Eagle F1 SuperSport RS to receive the praise it has from a manufacturer with as relentless a pursuit of improvement as Porsche, truly reflects how far Goodyear has moved the UUHP segment on.”

The homologation entails that Porsche will be retailing N0-marked Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport RS tyres through its dealer network to owners seeking performance and steering precision in dry conditions.

Technical notes: Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport RS

Goodyear developed the Eagle F1 SuperSport RS specially for Porsche Motorsport, with a brief to facilitate record performance on track.

Xavier Fraipont, VP EMEA Product Development for Goodyear, is bullish about the tyre’s capabilities: “Goodyear has a great heritage in motorsport,” he explains. “Now we bring all our experience and knowledge into the new Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport RS, developed in Europe to increase performance level of super sport cars, with main focus on all track day performances.”

Benefitting from exhaustive development at Development Centre Hanau, Germany where more hundreds of engineers, scientists and technicians work on new materials, tread designs and manufacturing techniques, Eagle F1 SuperSport RS brings a number of pioneering developments to the UUHP market:

Pure racing compound maximises dry grip by combining very stiff tread elements with a reduced tread depth. The combined benefit helps maximising the g-forces while minimising movement of tread pattern in extreme cornering conditions, this providing the driver with both maximum grip level and extremely precise steering behaviour.

The adapted tyre construction utilises further lessons from motorsport and bestows the Eagle F1 SuperSport RS with an optimised tyre profile to increase size of contact in combination to strong Aramid winding to keep the pressure distribution constant in different driving conditions and at different speeds.

Finally, the tread design features a massive outer shoulder which has been designed to optimise transmission of all lateral forces and facilitate extreme cornering stability.