Goodyear enhances its winter line-up with new UltraGrip range

Goodyear UltraGrip Performance+ brings improved braking and grip to consumers looking for an excellent winter-performance

Goodyear UltraGrip 9+ increases mileage and grip on snow and ice for smaller city cars

Goodyear UltraGrip Cargo improves braking on snow for commercial vehicles

Goodyear gives its award-winning winter tyre line-up, the UltraGrip range, a complete upgrade. High-performance vehicles, smaller city cars and commercial vehicles sporting the UltraGrip Performance+, UltraGrip 9+ or the UltraGrip Cargo will enjoy top-of-the-line winter performance.

The Goodyear UltraGrip Performance+ improves its wet, dry and winter performance for high-performance cars thanks to two key technologies. Traction Protect Technology includes a new resin which improves the deformation and reformation capabilities of the tyre. This allows for braking forces to be better converted into grip. Winter Grip Technology carries a new compound mixture leading to a better rubber elasticity at low temperatures, boosting grip on snow and ice.

With its UltraGrip 9+ Goodyear gives consumers a tyre which handles rough road conditions caused by harsh winter conditions extremely well. Its Mileage Plus technology protects the tyre from cracks and detachment of rubber particles caused by rough road conditions. This results in a better mileage performance. The UltraGrip 9+ also incorporates Winter Grip Technology, giving it the same outstanding grip on snow and ice.

Owners of commercial vehicles looking to keep their van on the road, even in the toughest winter conditions, now have the option to choose the UltraGrip Cargo. Thanks to different upgrades in tread design and compound mixture Goodyear’s new winter tyre for light trucks has an outstanding braking performance on snow and lowers the total cost of ownership by improving the tyre’s mileage.

Around 69% of the UltraGrip 9+ sizes will be introduced by June 2019, with the last 31% gradually being released until September 2019. UltraGrip Performance+ sizes will be available as of June 2019, with more than half of the sizes available by August 2019. By the end of June 2020, all sizes will be available. The UltraGrip Cargo tyre sizes are already fully available.

