GOODYEAR FARM TIRES EXPAND RANGE FOR EUROPEAN MARKET

One of the most established and well-respected agricultural tyre brands is increasing its product portfolio to better serve the UK and Europe.

The new series of Goodyear Farm Tires is now available to purchase via distributors after Titan International re-introduced the famous brand to the UK and European markets following a five-year absence.

A strong range of 34 brand new radial Goodyear Farm Tires – to complement the current radial portfolio - is being introduced to the market.

The range includes 85, 70, 65 and XL Tractor Drive Radials, as well as specific designs for sprayers, harvesters and industrial applications, with plans already in place to expand the offering over the next 18 months.

With a heritage and expertise dating back more than 120 years, Goodyear Farm Tires is breathing fresh life into some of the most important and trusted tread patterns in the Goodyear range, and re-introducing them into the UK and Europe will be seen by farmers as a significant landmark.

Lindsay Hart, European Tyre Sales Director for Titan International, said: “We are hugely excited to be expanding the Goodyear Farm Tires range for the UK and mainland Europe and we are expecting a very positive reaction from the agricultural community.

“The name Goodyear has been synonymous with agriculture for well over a century and it has been trusted for generations by the people at the heart of the farming industry.

“Both Goodyear Farm Tires and Titan International have a long-established heritage, and with that comes a high degree of knowledge behind the products and trust from customers.

“We are also acutely aware of – and ready to meet - the increasing challenges facing the industry and are confident we have a range of products to suit all the needs of the farming community.

“Innovation, reliability and performance are so important for our customers and they are the principles which will be at the heart of how we drive Goodyear Farm Tyres forward in the months and years to come.

“We have built a strong distribution network in the UK and major European countries including France, Germany, Spain and The Netherlands and are continuing to expand.”

Titan International has been manufacturing Goodyear Farm Tires in America for more than a decade and has recently purchased the licence for the European and UK markets. It has also made a significant investment in new plant and equipment to manufacture tyres specifically for the European market.

Lindsay added: “Goodyear is a flagship brand in agriculture and there will be many customers who will be familiar with the products and the reliability, performance and durability they provide.

“We are excited about introducing them to our new Goodyear Farm Tires products and giving new customers the chance to start their own journey with such a trusted and well-respected brand.”