Company also announces $36M investment in OTR production

Goodyear will highlight its latest off-the-road (OTR) products and solutions for the construction machinery industry at the bauma trade fair this week in Munich, including the public debut of its recently launched OMNITRAC ranges of steer and drive tyres for mixed service trucks.

The new tyres have been developed with optimal damage resistance and longer service life for vehicles operating in today's mixed service applications where they face the difficult conditions of unpaved sites, but predominantly operate on roads. These include tippers, cement mixers, concrete pumps and low loaders operating in construction as well as trucks in the waste, recycling, timber and agricultural industries.

The company will also feature its patented Goodyear TPMS Heavy Duty predictive analytics technology from Goodyear Proactive Solutions at the event, able to provide off-the-road operators with precise, real-time tyre monitoring

Goodyear has one of the broadest tyre and service offerings available to the construction industry today, with tyres for practically every machine on the market,. We continue to introduce new and improved products to take on greater loads and the toughest operating conditions however, supplying great tyres is not enough. That is why we also offer a full suite of data-based, proactive solutions proven to increase vehicle uptime by reducing tyre-related incidents as much as 85 percent.

Octavian Velcan - Managing Director Goodyear Off-The-Road EMEA





Goodyear also announced a $36 million investment to increase OTR tyre production and fund process improvements at its manufacturing plant in Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg.

The demand for premium OTR tyres continues to grow worldwide thanks to the expansion of mining and construction operations, as well as developments in the port and industrial segments. This important investment in our operations will allow us to respond to the growing demand and to better serve the daily operations of our customers in the field with a complete portfolio of high-quality products and total mobility solutions both for trucks and off-the-road machines.

David Anckaert, Vice President Goodyear Commercial Europe





The Goodyear booth at bauma can be found on Stand 224 in Hall A6, where the company will additionally highlight its popular EMTrack OTR tyre performance monitoring system and the TL-4A OTR tyre for articulated dump trucks and scrapers.

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tyre companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry.