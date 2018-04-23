Goodyear launches digital innovations to reduce OTR costs

Responding to the digital transformation in the Off-the-Road (OTR) vehicle and equipment industry, Goodyear is introducing two new digital innovations to help OTR fleets reduce their total cost of ownership.

Goodyear Proactive Solutions TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) Heavy Duty is a data-based solution enabling precise, real-time monitoring of tyres that, in combination with Goodyear premium tyres and services, will help OTR fleets optimize tyre performance, reduce downtime and improve total cost of ownership. Goodyear TPMS Heavy Duty prevents tyre-related incidents; resulting in reduced machine down time, less breakdown costs and up to 15% more working hours due to tyres having the right pressure at all times. This means up to 85% fewer tyre-related incidents.

Goodyear is also launching an enhanced version of its EMTrack OTR tyre performance monitoring system. The significantly enhanced EMTrack system enables faster, even more accurate collection of critical tyre data like tread depth, inflation levels and other indicators, helping optimize tyre service life, as well as assisting with OTR tyre forecasting and budgeting.

“Recent advances in connectivity give us the ability to help our customers optimize their tyres usage and cut their costs. OTR machines operate in some of the most hostile environments and tyres are an essential part of them. Goodyear Proactive Solutions TPMS Heavy Duty, for example, can help prevent tyre inflation loss which is very common. A tyre that is 50% under-inflated can reduce tyre life by 72%,” said David Anckaert, Vice President Goodyear Commercial Tyres Europe. “Goodyear Proactive Solutions TPMS Heavy Duty provides real-time temperature and pressure monitoring. This information is then used by the Goodyear predictive algorithms to predict tyre life. This new solution means peace of mind for our OTR customers and helps ensure a much greater return on investment from tyres.”