Goodyear present at Hillhead Show with latest innovations

Birmingham, 25th June 2018 – This week, Goodyear Tyres will be present at the bi-annual Hillhead Show, the world’s biggest working quarry exhibition.

The show is the perfect environment for the leading tyre manufacturer to showcase the company’s latest technologies as well as highlight the top products in the range in live demos across the show.

For 2018, the technologies on display come in a different format to usual; rather than black and round, Goodyear will be presenting the latest digital innovation for the industry in the shape of Goodyear Proactive Solutions TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) Heavy Duty and an enhanced version of its EMTrack Off-the-Road (OTR) tyre performance monitoring system.

Responding to the digital transformation in the OTR vehicle and equipment industry, these two new digital innovations are designed to help OTR fleets reduce their total cost of ownership.

Along with these technologies the Goodyear OTR team will be on hand to answer questions about the new technology as well as handle queries on the vast product range which will also be on display.

Across the show, Goodyear tyres will be present and active on several machines including Komatsu’s WA470-8 which will be visible in the Work Area of the show. The machine will be fitted with a set of Goodyear 26.5R25 L5 RL5K tyres which are recommended for severe applications such as ‘front of quarry’, difficult industrial operations, underground or in recycling environments.

Komatsu will also be showcasing another WA470-8 on their stand, this time fitted with the Goodyear RT-3B which is a strong choice for use on rough terrain. It performs well on sand and aggregate thanks to its multiple steel belts, wide tread width and all-steel radial construction.

Paul Bould, OTR Manager Goodyear UK&I “There’s nothing better than meeting people from the industry face to face and the Hillhead Show is the best way to make new contacts in this vibrant industry. We are looking forward to showcasing our new digital solutions for the first time in the UK and highlighting to machine fleet managers the benefits of using such technologies in their fleet.”

“Benefits include preventing tyre-related incidents; resulting in reduced machine down time, less breakdown costs and up to 15% more working hours due to tyres having the right pressure at all times. This means up to 85% fewer tyre-related incidents. The figures are impressive, and we look forward to presenting them for three days at the show.” Paul concluded.

To visit Goodyear at the Hillhead Show, please locate stand W16.