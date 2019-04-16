Goodyear renews its contract with SJ Bargh for a further five years

Goodyear has recently renewed its partnership with SJ Bargh, a leading milk logistics provider. The contract has been extended for another five years, with SJ Bargh’s 500 plus fleet continuing to be equipped with Goodyear KMAX tyres and the Goodyear Omnitrac range.

SJ Bargh operate from two main sites in Lancaster and Stoke-on-Trent, with its fleet helping to connect another four additional hubs. The modern fleet of farm collection and secondary vehicles help SJ Bargh to collect and deliver four million litres of milk per day, through a range of specialised logistics and supply chain management services.



The Goodyear KMAX range is designed to provide extensive mileage and help reduce downtime and maintenance costs. The KMAX D and KMAX S tyres meet the requirements of the M+S (Mud and Snow) and 3PMS (3 Peak Mountain Snowflake) symbols, meaning that they will provide superior performance in adverse winter weather. TheKMAX T product provides excellent braking on wet surfaces and fuel-saving potential.



The Omnitrac range caters for vehicles operating in mixed service applications, by providing high mileage and enhanced traction for on and off-road applications. It’s greater robustness, optimal damage resistance and longer service life making for improved performance and lasting tyres. The accompanying Goodyear Omnitrac guarantee gives fleets extra peace of mind, covering accidental impact damage.



The partnership includes the dedicated support from TruckForce, which is on hand to provide SJ Bargh with tyre service and breakdown assistance throughout the UK. Drivers will have access to rapid 24/7 roadside support from TruckForce in the event of a breakdown, minimising the impact of any unexpected downtime and keeping SJ Bargh’s fleet on the road.



Anthony Finlayson Green, the managing director of SJ Bargh Group comments: “We are delighted to have renewed our contract with Goodyear. As logistics experts, it is vital that we have the best equipment to keep our fleets moving around the country and the all-round quality of the tyres allows us to do this. The TruckForce network helps to keep our trucks on the road meaning we can offer the best possible service to our customers, which help serve their needs. We are very much looking forward to the next five years in partnership.”



David Howe, General Manager – Commercial, Goodyear, comments: “As a leading logistics supplier, we are thrilled to be extending our already strong partnership with SJ Bargh, for another five years. We are very proud to be able to support in the day-to-day operations of the company, which work towards helping its clients deliver their products through a highly connected network. It is fantastic to see the continued trust in Goodyear’s tyres from such a respected logistics supplier within the UK.”

