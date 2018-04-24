Goodyear strengthens commitment to sustainable natural rubber

The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company has announced a new natural rubber procurement policy that reflects its strong commitment to the responsible sourcing of raw materials.



“We know our actions can make a difference in protecting the rights of people throughout the supply chain, including the smallholders who grow natural rubber on their own land,” said Maureen Thune, VP and chief procurement officer. “Our new policy also helps to protect the environment by promoting environmentally and socially responsible land use.”

Beyond this new policy, Goodyear is also working collaboratively to improve sustainability across the entire natural rubber supply chain. Goodyear is a member of the Tyre Industry Project (TIP), a CEO-led initiative made up of the world’s 11 major tyre companies, which is actively working with key stakeholders, including automakers, rubber producers and civil society, to develop an industry platform for natural rubber sustainability.

“The multi-stakeholder collaboration is exciting, and we believe it is the key to the development of a unified industry platform,” said Thune. “Together, we are exploring best practices for responsible sourcing and identifying appropriate governance structures for the platform, all with the goal of making sustainable natural rubber a reality.”

Goodyear’s natural rubber procurement policy is effective immediately and covers the entire supply chain, including smallholders, industrial plantations, intermediate dealers/consolidators, processors, trading companies, and Goodyear itself. The policy may be updated or changed.