Goodyear Tyres has partnered with Zipcar UK, the country’s leading car sharing service, that makes vehicle hire simple with 24/7 member access to a fleet of 2,600 vehicles. Of these, 325 are electric, making it the largest electric vehicle fleet in the UK. Goodyear is supplying both car and van tyres to the fleet, helping Zipcar UK’s 250,000 members to move around London efficiently.

Throughout the partnership, Goodyear will be supplying EfficientGrip Performance tyres on Zipcars, which are A-rated for wet grip performance and include Goodyear’s Sound Comfort technology to deliver a quieter and more comfortable ride.

For Zipcar UK’s electric fleet, consisting of the Volkswagen e-Golf, Goodyear is supplying Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 tyres which will gradually be replaced with the all-new E agle F1 Asymmetric 5. These tyres will provide luxurious comfort with superior braking performance on wet and dry surfaces, as well as precise power transmission for excellent dry handling. Zipvans are supplied with Goodyear’s EfficientGrip Cargo tyres which increase fuel efficiency and improve mileage, allowing Zipvans to travel up to 10,000km further.

Jonathan Hampson, the general manager at Zipcar UK, comments: “As the UK’s leading car sharing service, we wanted to ensure that we are giving our members the best possible service, with vehicles fitted with trustworthy, premium tyres. Goodyear’s well-regarded reputation and competitive costs mean it was Zipcar UK’s first-choice tyre supplier. With over 250,000 members using Zipcars and Zipvans every day, the most important thing is having tyres that last, to get our members around the city safely and with ease.”

David Morris, the business account manager at Goodyear comments: “We are delighted to be in partnership with Zipcar UK, which is a prime example of a fleet at the forefront of the electric automotive industry. With many members relying on hired vehicles to travel across London, Zipcar UK's service is vital. With the UK ranked as the 10th country in the world for electric car purchases, Goodyear will continue to innovate its tyres to prepare for a fully electric future.”