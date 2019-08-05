Goodyear Takes First Place in Tyre Reviews Tyre Test

Goodyear is delighted to announce that the new Eagle F1 SuperSport tyre has been ranked top in the first ever Ultra Ultra High Performance (UUHP) tyre test conducted by Tyre Reviews, the number-one online tyre review website.

The test, which reviewed eight different tyre brands including Continental and Michelin, was conducted at Continental’s test facility in Uvalde Texas, using a BMW M2 wearing 245/35 R19 on the front axle and 265/35 R19 on the rear. The extensive test covered all major tyre test disciplines including dry and wet handling, dry and wet braking, aquaplaning, rolling resistance, noise and comfort, with particular focus on the subjective aspects of these tests.

The tyre, which draws on Goodyear’s racing experience to provide superior grip and handling, did just that, showing fantastic results across the board and enabling it to be ranked at the top of the podium.

Jonathan Benson, owner of Tyre Reviews, gave top marks to the new Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport, reporting that the tyre performed “Excellently in the key dry and wet handling testing, with great steering feel and Benson went on to say that, “The new Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport brings the competition to the Michelin and Continental rivals, finding itself close to them in all key areas, and excelling during wet handling.”

Wet handling was certainly where the Eagle F1 SuperSport impressed the most, Jonathan reported, “This is where the new Goodyear excelled, offering a really neutral balance between the front and the rear of the car, while providing excellent grip across the lap.”

Mike Rytokoski, Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer Europe at Goodyear said, “We are thrilled with the results of the test, we knew we had a superior tyre on our hands when we launched it earlier in the year, but to have this endorsed by such an influential and knowledgeable website such as Tyre Reviews really proves the performance of the new range.”