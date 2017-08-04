Goodyear’s SealTech chosen for brand new Volkswagen Arteon

Goodyear has announced that the award winning Ultra-High Performance Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 tyre, equipped with Goodyear’s latest SealTech technology, has been accredited by VW for original equipment fitment on the new Arteon.



SealTech is Goodyear’s latest extended mobility solution, based on a post-cure sealant technology. SealTech seals punctures of up to 5mm diameter in the tread area of the tyre, providing an excellent and balanced driving performance. The SealTech marking will be visible on the sidewall of the tyre.

“We are proud to broaden our portfolio and to introduce Goodyear SealTech on the new VW Arteon. There is a growing interest in extended mobility solutions from both vehicle manufacturers and consumers, and we continue to invest in the development of technologies such as SealTech to fulfil that demand,” says Nick Harley, Managing Director OE Consumer Goodyear EMEA.