Successor to popular and acclaimed Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 range

Innovative technologies unlock significant improvements in wet braking and dry handling without compromising ride comfort or road noise

Caters to growing Ultra High Performance (UHP) market, with 61 SKUs arriving between February and December 2019 with fitments from Volkswagen Golf to Porsche 911

Goodyear has announced its next-generation Ultra High Performance (UHP) road tyre, the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 5. Conceived as the ultimate all-round summer tyre, Goodyear has utilized innovative technologies to unlock significant improvements in wet braking and dry handling without compromising ride comfort or road noise.

Key to the tyre’s breadth of ability is Goodyear’s development of a highly-refined compound that combines wet weather capabilities without sacrificing endurance or dry handling performance. Thanks to a contact patch designed to extend when braking, the tyre’s contact with the road increases to a level more usually associated with a track tyre, resulting in wet stopping distances which are a significant 4 percent shorter compared to the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3.

Goodyear’s efforts to optimize performance focused on reducing flex in the tread pattern as lateral forces are transmitted. The resultant crisp, precise turn-in, higher grip levels and efficient, clean acceleration facilitate an improvement in dry handling. Feedback through the steering is also enhanced, providing a more communicative and confidence-inspiring driving experience.

Goodyear will introduce 51 SKUs between February and May 2019, with a further 10 arriving between June and December 2019. Goodyear will offer 17” to 22” diameters, 205 to 315 mm widths, and 50 to 25 side profiles, with intended fitments ranging from cars such as the Volkswagen Golf, through more luxurious cars such as the Mercedes C-Class and the BMW 3 series to the standard versions of the Porsche 911.