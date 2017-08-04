In its latest issue Auto Bild allrad has put eight All Season tyres to the test, with Goodyear’s Vector 4Seasons Gen-2 named as best performing tyre, sharing first place. The tyre is described as exemplary for performing nearly as well as a winter tyre on snow, its very short braking distance on a wet surface and for being very quiet, a characteristic that can make driving more comfortable.

“These results show that in the All Season segment Goodyear continues to be a leader with a product offering that manages the mix of European weather conditions, including winter and wet conditions, all year round,” says Martijn de Jonge, Brand Director Consumer PBU EMEA.