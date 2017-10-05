Europe’s weather conditions can vary greatly from region to region. During the year, there are about 12 days of snow on the ground and around 166 days of rain in Europe. This might make choosing the right tyre a difficult task, especially in regions with softer winters.

Rain and snow can create very dangerous roads conditions for unprepared drivers. That’s why Goodyear developed the Vector4Seasons Gen-2, a tyre which performs optimally in those poor conditions, allows drivers to use one set of tyres all-year long and be prepared for unexpected road conditions.

Recent tests from independent testing body TÜV, show that Goodyear’s Vector 4Seasons Gen-2 excels in rain and snow, compared to competitors. TÜV tested Goodyear’s All Season tyre and its competitors against different performance criteria related to the All Season segment such as braking in wet conditions and braking on snow. Results from the test concluded that Goodyear’s latest All Season tyre, the Vector 4Seasons Gen-2, has the shortest braking distance on snow-covered roads and wet roads compared to tested competitors.

In wet conditions the Vector 4Seasons Gen-2 had the shortest braking distance by 3.6 meters on average compared to the tested competitors. The test showed that once the Vector 4Seasons had made a complete stop, the competitor tyres were still braking at an average speed of 24km/h in wet conditions.

The Vector 4Seasons Gen-2 was also best in class in snowy conditions, with the shortest braking distance on snow by 2.2 meters on average compared to tested competitors. After the Vector 4Seasons Gen-2 had made a complete stop, TÜV results showed that the competition was still braking at an average speed of 13km/h.

“The recent TÜV test shows that the Vector 4Seasons Gen-2 is a top performer in the areas where you need it the most, wet and snowy conditions,” said Mike Rytokoski, Chief Marketing Officer Goodyear Europe. “It confirms once again that the Vector 4Seasons Gen-2’s performances are unmatched on the All Season market.”