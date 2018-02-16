Greenshields Agri reaps the benefits of Michelin tyres

Arable farming and grain handling experts Greenshields Agri has improved the operational efficiency of one of its tractors, thanks to the impressive performance of its Michelin AxioBib and MegaXBib tyres.

Previously the firm’s John Deere 8345R operated on dual fitments, before Greenshields Agri decided to switch to 900/60 R42 AxioBib singles on the rear, and 750/65 R26 MegaXBib singles on the front. Designed to enhance soil protection and lower fuel consumption, the tyres’ narrower width versus dual fitments allows the tractor to go straight from the field and onto the road.

Gary Sands, Farm Manager of Greenshields Agri, says: “We’re farming land over rolling hills and steep slopes, and the Michelin tyres have provided us with tremendous stability which gets the job done just as effectively as with duals. “Previously, when we wanted to go on the road with dual fitments we were limited on speed and required an escort. The AxioBib and MegaXBib single fitments have reduced the time it takes to make a journey and are narrow enough to mean we don’t need an escort, which has saved us money – they have become a real asset to the way we operate.”