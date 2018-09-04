GROUPTYRE MEMBER WE SELL TYRES HOST 7TH ANNUAL GOLF DAY

The beautiful Belton Park Golf Course in Grantham was the setting for the exciting annual We Sell Tyres Golf Day 2018. The Golf Course, which is set in 270 acres of parkland in the heart of Lincolnshire, was the perfect location for the 7thannual event for the Grouptyre member which services East Anglia, the East Midlands, North Bedfordshire and part of South Yorkshire.

The Golf Day, which was sponsored by Pirelli Tyres, was held at the end of August and attracted over 40 customers and luckily the weather stayed fine for everyone to complete their rounds. Representatives of Pirelli Tyres also joined the customers for the day.

An evening dinner at Belton Park rounded off the event, where Pirelli Sales Director Jason Sugden presented trophies to the lucky winners.

“Our annual golf day is now becoming renowned in the industry and is growing year on year”, said Chris Downard, Group Sales Manager for We Sell Tyres. “It’s the perfect opportunity for us to spend some quality time with our customers out of the business and I know that many are keen to sign up early for next year’s event. Our grateful thanks go to Pirelli Tyres for sponsoring the event”.