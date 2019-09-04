GROUPTYRE MEMBER WE SELL TYRES HOST 9TH ANNUAL GOLF DAY

We Sell Tyres, a member of leading UK independent wholesaler Grouptyre, held their 9thannual golf day in late August. The event was held in the beautiful setting of Belton Park Golf Course in Grantham and hosted by the Grouptyre member which services East Anglia, the East Midlands, North Bedfordshire and part of South Yorkshire.

The highly contested event, which was once again sponsored by Pirelli Tyres, attracted over 48 attendees and luckily the weather stayed fine for everyone to complete their rounds. Representatives of Pirelli Tyres also joined the customers for the day, which was organised by David Maybury of We Sell Tyres.

An evening dinner at Belton Park rounded off the event, where Pirelli Sales Director Jason Sugden presented trophies to the lucky winners.

Winners on the day included Dale Booth & Matt Todd from Dexel Tyres, along with John & Andy Whittington from Holbrook Tyre and Exhaust Centre. John Elliott of Cotgrave Service Station achieved the Longest Drive, whilst the coveted Closest to the Pin was won by Wilf Jackson of VWG.

“Once again, our annual golf day has been a great success”, said Chris Downard, Group Sales Manager for We Sell Tyres. “It’s such a good event where we can spend time with our customers and staff out of the business. We are already looking forward to 2020 and planning the next event. As always Pirelli Tyres were a great contributor to making the day a success and we thank them most sincerely for sponsoring the event”.