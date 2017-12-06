GS Yuasa Battery Europe appoints new Managing Director & CEO

GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd are pleased to announce that Andrew Taylor has been appointed as the company’s new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Andrew has been with the company for approaching 29 years. Since 2007 he has been Managing Director of GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd. During this time, the company has achieved unprecedented growth, becoming UK market leader for automotive, motorcycle and industrial batteries.

Andrew has also been Commercial Director of GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd since 2015.

Commenting on his new appointment, Andrew Taylor said: “It is a great honour for me to take up the position of Managing Director and CEO of GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd. It is a challenge that I am very much looking forward to.

“We have a strong platform to build on and an excellent European team to support our sales growth plan throughout Europe.”