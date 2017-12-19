GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd appoint new Commercial Director

GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd, UK market leader for vehicle and industrial batteries is pleased to announce the appointment of James Hylton as Commercial Director.

James has been with the company for over 12 years and has been in the battery industry for 21 years. He has been General Manager – Sales & Marketing at GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd since 2011.

Commenting on James’ appointment, Andrew Taylor, Managing Director and CEO of Yuasa Battery Sales Europe Ltd said: “James has played a key part in GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd’s growth over the past 12 years. He now takes this experience into director level to help continue the company’s development across all market sectors (industrial, automotive and motorcycle).”

James Hylton said: “I am delighted at being appointed Commercial Director of GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd and am looking forward to the challenges of my new role.

I’m proud to work alongside such a dedicated team of professionals, who are committed to providing the best possible products, service and supply to our customers. It is their dedication and customer focus that has seen GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd become the leading supplier of batteries into the markets it serves. As Commercial Director, I’m looking forward to continuing GS Yuasa’s growth both within the British Isles and our other areas of responsibility – Nordics, Baltics and CIS regions.”