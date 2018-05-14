GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd, UK market leader for vehicle and industrial batteries is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Pritchard as General Manager - Sales and Marketing.

Jonathan brings with him over 15 years of management experience and strong knowledge of the automotive aftermarket. He joins GS Yuasa having held sales and management positions at Unipart Autoparts and Sogefi

Commenting on Jonathan’s appointment, James Hylton, Managing Director of GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Jonathan to GS Yuasa and working with him as we continue to develop our business. He has a wealth of experience, and will play a key role in helping us to meet our ambitious growth goals across automotive, motorcycle and industrial markets.”

Jonathan Pritchard said: “I am delighted to be joining GS Yuasa and I view this as a positive move given the future in batteries. The company has a strong reputation as the world’s leading battery manufacturer. The quality and reliability of its products and service is well known throughout the industry.

“I am looking forward to working with an established team and helping to drive sales growth in the UK and Ireland, as well as developing business in the Nordics, Baltics and the CIS region.”