GSF Car Parts host final branch open evening at Banbury

GSF Car Parts say their final branch trade evening, held at Banbury on 5th September, was not only a stand-alone success but also marked a fitting end to the overall 2017 programme.

Despite some torrential rain, around sixty hardy local customers came along to mix with branch staff and suppliers. It was a relaxed and informal evening event that started as garages finished work and ran on until 10pm.

On hand to update technicians on the latest trends in technology and future business opportunities were MANN+HUMMEL, Bosch, Schaeffler, Brembo, ZF, TRW and Cataclean.

Once again, LuK catered to the crowds, cooking a range of BBQ options under their Schaeffler liveried gazebo. Every member of GSF staff from the Banbury branch, as well as many from head office, attended to ensure customers had a great time. A range of giveaways and prizes were handed out on the night too.

“This was our last trade branch event of the season,” said Emma Tiernan, GSF’s Regional Sales Director. “It was a great way to end what’s been a really well supported programme of events over this summer.

“We’re already planning to extend these for next year, it’s just so useful to talk with customers away from the pressures of work and hosting locally at the branches means it’s easy for both staff and customers to attend.”

GSF Car Parts extend their thanks to all customers that took time to attend a branch event this year, with particular thanks to the supporting suppliers who invested time and energy to make them so worthwhile.