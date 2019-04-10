GT CUP CHAMPION RETURNS FOR MORE

Last year’s overall GT Cup champion Chris Murphy will return for the 2019 season, which gets underway this weekend at Donington Park.



Murphy took the overall honours as well as the GTH group in 2018 alongside Adam Hatfield in a Whitebridge Motorsport-run Aston Martin Vantage GT4, and will now return as a solo driver.



“I am very pleased to be returning to GT Cup with its new format for 2019” said Murphy. “Having achieved the overall championship win in 2018 with the help of co-driver Adam Hatfield. My goal this year is to compete for the first time as a solo driver to see how I fare without the support of a ‘Pro Driver’.”



Supplied exclusively by Pirelli, GT Cup will feature increased track time this season with practice, qualifying, a 25-minute sprint race and 50-minute pit-stop race to be held on both Saturday and Sunday at each event.



Whitebridge Motorsport will be looking after a number of customer Aston Martin GT4s for the 2019 season, including a GTH entry for former Britcar driver Mal Sandford.