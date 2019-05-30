GT CUP STARS JOIN BRITISH GT GRID WITH LAMBORHINI

GT Cup frontrunners John Seale and Jamie Stanley and their JMH Automotive team will join the British GT grid for the Silverstone and Donington events with their Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO.



Currently third overall in the Pirelli-supplied GT Cup, Seale and Stanley will contest the two British GT events ahead of a planned full-season entry in 2020.



“It’s a big step for John so these two toe-in-the-water rounds will be good preparation for what’s to come in 2020,” said Stanley, whose British GT experience includes winning the GT4 title in 2010.



“He’s been very competitive so far this year and we’ve seen how well the new Lamborghini has performed in British GT during the opening two rounds, so we certainly have the tools to do a good job.



"But it’s not about going in all guns blazing: positive weekends at Silverstone and Donington will help us hit the ground running in 2020.”