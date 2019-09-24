Giti Tire’s ever popular all-round passenger car tyres, the GT Radial Champiro FE1and FE1 City have reached a major milestone having sold two-and-a-half million units in Europe.

The original GT Radial Champiro FE1 tyre was launched at the Essen Show in 2014 and went on sale in Europe in January 2015. Available in 41sizes from 175/65/R15 through to 225/55/R17 and speed index from H to W, the pattern covers over 90% of tyre fitments in the C (VW Golf) & D (Audi A4) segments.

The FE1 City was launched two years later aimed at front wheel drive, A-C segment vehicles such as the Fiat 500, Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Fox and Polo. The pattern has 17sizes with rims from 13-16”, section widths from 145 to 195 and series sizes 55 to 80.

Brian McDermott, Country Manager UK for Giti Tire, said: “Not only has the FE1 and FE1 City become the company’s best-selling tyre in Europe, it has done so with literally zero claims which in itself is a remarkable achievement.

“The spread of sales throughout Europe has been remarkable, but they have been extremely well received in the UK where a temperate year-round climates ensures plenty of customer demand.

“All of our GT Performance Centre (GTPC) dealers remain wholly convinced of the tyres’ solid performance at a fantastic price point for the motorist.”

The GT Radial FE1 and FE1 City have been designed to deliver superior lifetime and advanced wet performance by delivering optimal water dispersion. Furthermore it features a new compound that reduces heat generation and improves overall rolling resistance.

GT Radial is distributed throughout the UK by Micheldever Tyre Services, who have supply rights for passenger car, 4x4 and light truck tyres.