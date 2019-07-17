Giti Tire has launched the GT Radial Maxmiler Ice, its very first studdable van and light truck tyre for extreme European winter conditions.

Initially available in five sizes - 195/70R15C, 185/75R16C, 205/65R16C, 215/65R16C, 235/65R16C – the range covers the majority of mass-market popular vehicles from the Citroen Berlingo and Toyota HiAce through to the Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter. Load indices range from 104/102 to 121/119.



Capable of accommodating up to 130 ‘Made in Finland’ technologically advanced studs, a specific Arctic tread compound ensures maximum stud retention while also delivering long lasting mileage performance.



A directional-shaped pattern has a tread depth of over 10mm which self-cleans to ensure resistance to slush-snow accumulation, while the centre tread section has a continuous rib which improves stability at high speed. Sipes deliver superior traction on low grip roads both in straight lines and through the curves.



The tyre carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol on its sidewall and is well suitable for heavy load application.

The launch follows the recent announcement of its first four-season van and light truck tyre, the GT Radial Maxmiler AllSeason. The product is initially available in 13 SKUs with 15C-16C rims, section widths from 195-235 and series sizes from 65-75. Load indices range from 104-115.



Completing the Maxmiler range are the GT Radial Maxmiler Pro and its winter tyre, the GT Radial Maxmiler WT2Cargo.



All tyres were engineered by Giti Tire’s European Research & Development Centre in Hannover, Germany.

