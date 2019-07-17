General
GT Radial launches first studdable van and truck tyre for extreme winter conditions
Giti Tire has launched the GT Radial Maxmiler Ice, its very first studdable van and light truck tyre for extreme European winter conditions.
Initially available in five sizes - 195/70R15C, 185/75R16C, 205/65R16C, 215/65R16C, 235/65R16C – the range covers the majority of mass-market popular vehicles from the Citroen Berlingo and Toyota HiAce through to the Ford Transit and Mercedes Sprinter. Load indices range from 104/102 to 121/119.
Capable of accommodating up to 130 ‘Made in Finland’ technologically advanced studs, a specific Arctic tread compound ensures maximum stud retention while also delivering long lasting mileage performance.
A directional-shaped pattern has a tread depth of over 10mm which self-cleans to ensure resistance to slush-snow accumulation, while the centre tread section has a continuous rib which improves stability at high speed. Sipes deliver superior traction on low grip roads both in straight lines and through the curves.
The tyre carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol on its sidewall and is well suitable for heavy load application.
The launch follows the recent announcement of its first four-season van and light truck tyre, the GT Radial Maxmiler AllSeason. The product is initially available in 13 SKUs with 15C-16C rims, section widths from 195-235 and series sizes from 65-75. Load indices range from 104-115.
Completing the Maxmiler range are the GT Radial Maxmiler Pro and its winter tyre, the GT Radial Maxmiler WT2Cargo.
All tyres were engineered by Giti Tire’s European Research & Development Centre in Hannover, Germany.
