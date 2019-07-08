GT RADIAL RAISES £1,000 FOR LOCAL CHARITIES AT MOTOFEST COVENTRY 2019

GT Radial, the main sprint circuit sponsor at Power Maxed MotoFest Coventry 2019, and the visiting public, have raised a fantastic £1,000 for the Lord Mayor of Coventry’s chosen annual charities.

A football shooting challenge for the kids, a raffle to win high-end car cleaning products and an F1 simulator all helped achieve the total, which will be split between Age UK Coventry and Warwickshireand The Mercia MS Therapy Centre.

As an added bonus the fastest laps in the F1 simulator in the morning and afternoon slots across both Saturday and Sunday got to choose a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Those achieving the winning times were offered the opportunity to be driven around the track in a VW Fun Cup car or one of the highlights of the weekend, a 1,100 BHP racing truck driven by 10 times British and European Truck Racing Champion, Stuart Oliver.

Brian McDermott, General Manager UK for Giti Tire, manufacturer of GT Radial tyres, said: “Our heartfelt thanks to the people of Coventry and all visitors for helping us raise such a fantastic amount for local causes. To support the UK’s largest urban motorsports festival was already a privilege, but the warmth and friendliness of everyone made this an unforgettable experience. Thank you.”

Lord Mayor Cllr Linda Bigham said: “Power Maxed MotoFest Coventry was such a great family event for our city, with so many people having fun and celebrating our city’s motoring heritage. “It really brought the city together, and, as usual, Coventry people gave generously and I am so grateful they joined GT Radial in raising such a fantastic amount for my chosen charities. “The money will really make a difference to a lot of people and I’d like to thank everyone involved.”

The Power Maxed MotoFest Coventry event enjoyed its best ever year in 2019, with a record229,292 visitors attending across the two days of the festival weekend.

James Noble, Power Maxed MotoFest Coventry Festival Director, said: “We are very grateful to Giti Tire for their generous gesture in donating the proceeds of their MotoFest stand activities to the Lord Mayor’s charities.

“As the new sponsor of the GT Radial sprint circuit, Giti Tire has wholeheartedly embraced the MotoFest event and the city and their donation to the Lord Mayor’s charity fund is further testament to this approach.

“Giti Tire and the GT Radial brand were also responsible for some of the highlights of the weekend’s track action with the racing trucks and VW Fun Cup cars and we give thanks to them for helping to make 2019 another incredible event.”

Power Maxed MotoFest Coventry is a two-day festival dedicated to the city’s motoring heritage, taking place on the first weekend of June.

As the largest free urban motorsport festival in the UK, it brings live motorsport, including official championship rounds of various race series, classic and performance vehicles, and the cutting edge of automotive innovation right into the heart of the UK's Motor City, free for everyone to enjoy across the weekend.