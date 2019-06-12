wet circles ‘drifting’ in a new BMW 3 on GT Radial SportActive tyres

The most popular event in Giti Tire’s UK calendar, the GT Radial Ride and Drive Day at Horiba MIRA, has attracted its full complement of 40 new and existing customers.



Held in partnership with exclusive brand distributor, Micheldever Tyre Services (MTS), a mixture of independent garage owners representingpotential partners and GT Radial Performance Centres (GTPCs) were given the opportunity to put the passenger car portfolio through its paces.

Activities included wet handling on Golf GTIs on both the FE1 and SportActive tyres to experience the difference in performance, and wet circles ‘drifting’ in a new BMW 3.

Dry handling saw three Golf GTIs on SportActive tyres go against each other on the winding track and for a true high-speed experience and attendees enjoyed passenger laps in a BMW M2 on the new street legal, semi-slick Giti GTR3 tyres or a Porsche Macan on the GitiSportS1.

To finish the day everyone got to take an exhilarating ride in a twin-seat VW Fun Cup bug, or Team Oliver Racing’s 1,100 BHP racing truck driven by 10 times British and European Truck Racing Champion, Stuart Oliver.

Attendee Mark Jeffs, owner of MJ Tec, said: “There were many different events for each tyre such as high speed, drifting, wet weather and track driving. Each event demonstrated how good Giti and GT Radial tyres are, however we were most impressed with the SportActive.

“Although this is a road tyre it had amazing capabilities on the track. Even after a lot of laps and constant strain it still offered amazing grip levels. We would definitely recommend this tyre for those who want a suitable tyre for the road but also need that extra grip for track use or other high strain activities.”

Brian McDermott, Country Manager – UK for Giti Tire, said: “Our ride and drive programme builds trust with our GTPCs and ensures that they have total confidence in our products. Everyone at the latest event was massively impressed with the quality.

“The event not only features normal day-to-day driving activities but we take the tyres to the very limit of their capabilities, proving that the performance more than meets the requirements of the everyday driver, as well as those who like to push a little harder.”

All GT Radial tyres are engineered by Giti Tire’s European Research & Development Centre in Hannover, Germany.

GT Radial is distributed exclusively throughout the UK by MTS, who have sole supply rights for passenger car, SUV/4x4 and light truck tyres.