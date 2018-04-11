Guizhou Tyre Co are exhibiting at Intermat

GTC is the manufacturing base for the Advance and Samson tyre brands producing nearly 2000 kinds and sizes of tyres.

On their stand they will be exhibiting Radial Truck, Radial OTR, Radial Agricultural, Industrial pneumatic and solid tyres.

Manning the stand will be sales staff from the factory along with local European staff and Factory engineers.

GTC pride themselves in offering high quality premium products at competitive prices and their ability to supply tyres across many sectors in mixed containers enables them to offer a versatile and comprehensive programme to its customer base.

GTC is in now in the process of opening a new European Office in Belgium which will assist in building a greater customer portfolio and providing improved support to their current customer base.

GTC welcome you to visit their stand to enable them to outline in detail what products and support they are able to offer to the European Market.