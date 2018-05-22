Road racing legend Guy Martin and former British & European Flat Track Champion Peter Boast took a stunning second place finish at the recent Endurance Legends event (12-13 May).

Racing a 1981 Suzuki GSX-R1100 XR69, Martin and Boast battled it out against 50 of the world’s top classic endurance race teams at Donington Park.

Finishing on the second step of the podium for Team York Suzuki, the duo opted to fit Avon’s 3D Ultra Xtreme rubber, an ultra-high-performance trackday tyre specialised for high levels of grip and superb dry weather performance.

Posted on the team’s Facebook page, team owner Kevin Pearson, wrote: “It was a great weekend and congratulations to Endurance Legends for putting on a smooth show. Also, to the marshals and medics.

“For the record, the second Avon tyre fitted during the race had done 115 race laps and to be honest it looked like new, so thank you.”

Guy Martin, commented: “Those tyres were mint! All credit to Avon tyres, a superb product.”

For further information on Avon Tyres, visit www.avon-tyres.co.uk