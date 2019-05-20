Mechanic, TV presenter and best-selling author to open most exciting event yet

Mechanic and motorcycle racer turned television presenter, Guy Martin, will officially open The Big UK Garage Event at Automechanika Birmingham 2019, held at the NEC from 4 to 6 June.

In what is shaping up to be the most successful Automechanika Birmingham to date, Morris Lubricant’s brand ambassador will “cut the ribbon” and open the doors to the launch of The Big UK Garage Event at 9.30am, welcoming visitors from all areas of the automotive industry.

On Tuesday 4 June Guy Martin will feature on Morris Lubricants stand K110 and also give a special interview at 1:45pm in the Aftermarket Seminar Theatre.

Lincolnshire born Guy Martin is a British motorcycle racer, truck mechanic and hands-on engineer. He was best known for his successful motorcycle road racing career, most notably for grabbing the headlines in the Isle of Man TT races. But, in recent years, his career has taken off in a different direction presenting the series How Britain Worked and Speed with Guy Martin.

Guy undertook a series of speed-based challenges, exploring the boundaries of physics and learning about the science of speed. During the series Guy broke the British record for outright speed on a bicycle, hitting an amazing 122.4 mph and smashed the world gravity-powered sledge speed record.

Guy Martin has written three books about his life, releasing his autobiography Guy Martin: My Autobiography, in 2014. It reached No.1 in The Sunday Times bestseller list. Guy also writes for the driving section of The Sunday Times newspaper.

With visitor registrations significantly up from this time in 2018, Automechanika Birmingham is set to successfully unite the automotive industry again this June. The event then won’t return to the NEC before 2021.

Comprising main areas for the Aftermarket andThe Big UK Garage Event more than 500 exhibitors will pack into Birmingham NEC as they promote their products and services to the expanding visitor audience of independent garages, motor factors, retailers, bodyshops and dealerships

The Big UK Garage Event, geared towards helping garages grow their business will offer exclusiveshow deals, big giveaways, competition prizes worth over £26,000! Plus celebrity appearances from 7 BTCC drivers and Edd China across the 3 days. Garages will also benefit from free technical training in the Workshop Training Hub and Bodyshop Training Hub, all accredited by the IMI and enabling garages to add to their CPD points. Major brands exhibiting include: Schaeffler, ZF, DENSO, MAHLE Aftermarket, Delphi Technologies, Valeo, Bosch, Hella, Bilstein Group, MANN + HUMMEL, NGK and Yuasa. Other exhibitors include Snap on, Sealey, Launch UK, Hickleys, Pichler, Franklin Tools, Morris Lubricants, Hofmann Megaplan, Tool Connection, Stanners Garage Equipment and many others.

Jack Halliday, Event Director of Automechanika Birmingham, said: “It’s fantastic that Guy Martin is officially opening The Big UK Garage Event at Automechanika Birmingham 2019 and only adds to the buzz there is around the event as we countdown to it. There’s so much for visitors to see and do at the event – if there is one place to visit this year, The Big UK Garage Event will offer the most valuable day out of their business all year.”