Hamaton is proud to launch their most advanced universal TPMS sensor to date - the next-generation EU-Pro Hybrid 3.5 - hugely benefiting garages and tyre bays with timesaving and inventory optimising abilities.

The EU-Pro Hybrid 3.5 combines three innovative technologies in a lightweight yet durable housing, which weighs only 26g thanks to a laser-welded rear cover:

Configurable - integrated protocols contain 99% coverage of new European vehicles.

Programmable - new protocols can be added later, preventing stock from becoming obsolete.

Pre-programmed Multi-App code - better still, they come ready to fit a wide selection of BMW and Mercedes-Benz models without programming.

EU-Pro Hybrid 3.5 sensors have three valve stem options. Its housing accommodates the most popular aftermarket Snap-In valve whereas Alloy and Black Clamp-In valves include a handy nut-over-cap feature. Therefore, users can remove/attach the nut while the cap is on, reducing the time it takes to fit a sensor to a wheel.



The EU-Pro Hybrid 3.5 is also compatible with leading manufacturer's diagnostic tools, including ATEQ and Bartec. Make sure you update your diagnostic tool to obtain sensor coverage.

Fast configuration (just 1-3 seconds), high vehicle coverage and the opportunity to future-proof stock make EU-Pro Hybrid 3.5 sensors the complete aftermarket replacement solution.

And coming soon, several fantastic bundle deals that combine EU-Hybrid 3.5 sensors and the H47 - a brand-new diagnostic tool with integrated OBDII module. So, customers can acquire Hamaton’s latest innovation products for less!

Please contact a member of Hamaton’s proficient sales team via info@hamaton-tpms.com if you would like further information or to place an order.