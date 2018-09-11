Hamaton look forward to returning to SEMA for third consecutive year

Representatives from Hamaton's global team look forward to supporting their American counterparts at the renowned SEMA Show between 30th October and 2nd November, which will mark the traditional tyre valve and TPMS product specialist's third consecutive year in attendance.

During the four-day exhibition at Las Vegas's Convention Center, Hamaton will be showcasing their entire product range including universal and one-one sensors on an impressive 108 square meter stand which you will find in Global Tire Expo, South Hall Lower at stand number 40287.

Furthermore, the united Hamaton team will be on-hand to provide product demonstrations including how to utilise the many functionalities and features of their H46 diagnostic tool which was manufactured in partnership with market-leader, ATEQ. Plus, information on the benefits of servicing TPMS valves wherefore Hamaton offer a comprehensive range of replacement parts, covering the OE and aftermarket.

Please contact Marketing and Business Development Manager, Catharina Lunemann via info@hamaton-tpms.com if you would like to arrange a meeting with a member of the Hamaton team ahead of the 2018 SEMA Show.