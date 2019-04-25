Hamaton Return to Autopromotec with New TPMS Products

Hamaton is looking forward to exhibiting at Autopromotec - the internationally renowned aftermarket automotive trade show - in Bologna from 22nd to 26th May. During the five-day event, Hamaton is launching not one, but two innovative TPMS products on a brand-new state-of-the-art stand.

The universal EU-Pro Hybrid 3.5 sensor can be configured in only 1-3 seconds - the fastest configuration time in the market - with 99% coverage of new European vehicles. Better still, it boasts programmable technology too. Therefore, new protocols can be added later, preventing stock from becoming obsolete.

Additionally, EU-Pro Hybrid 3.5 sensors have three valve stem options. Its housing now accommodates the most popular aftermarket Snap-In valve whereas Alloy and Black Clamp-In valves include a handy nut-over-cap feature. Therefore, users can remove/attach the nut while the cap is on, reducing the time it takes to fit a sensor to a wheel.

What's more, Hamaton is launching its most cost-effective diagnostic tool to date. The H47 - manufactured in partnership with ATEQ exclusively for Hamaton's sensors - packs an abundance of features, including integrated OBDII module into a compact design and comes with 5-years of free updates as well as a 2-year warranty.

To celebrate both launches, Hamaton is introducing fantastic bundle deals that combine the H47 and EU-Pro Hybrid 3.5 sensors (8, 16 or 24) so, customers can get their latest TPMS products for less.

Hamaton will reveal further information regarding their new TPMS products and bundle deals at the show so, make sure you visit them at Stand A 4in Hall 22to avoid missing out! Team members will also be available to demonstrate the H47's features and ease of configuring/programming EU-Pro Hybrid 3.5 sensors. In addition to detailing the many benefits of servicing valves wherefore, Hamaton offers a comprehensive range of replacement parts, covering the OE and aftermarket.

Please email info@hamaton-tpms.com to arrange a meeting with a member of Hamaton’s team.