Hankook and Radical agree on exclusive global tyre partnership

Hankook is now the exclusive OEM for both the racing and the road models of Radical. The premium tyre manufacturer will supply the British sportscar manufacturer with various sizes for motorsport applications including the Ventus Race in the slick (F200) and rain version (Z207), and with its sporty roadside counterpart, Ventus S1 evo², for "regular" Radical cars approved for road use.

Thanks to the new partnership, Hankook will be represented in various international racing series in which Radical is greatly involved. These include the protype series "Radical SR1 Cup" in England, the "North American Masters," the "European Masters", and the cup series "Middle East", "Canada", "Australia" and "Scandinavia".

Among the models of the British sports car manufacturer, which Hankook now exclusively equips with tyres, is the GT racing car Radical SR8 with a performance weight of 5.67 hp/kg. Additional future Hankook-equipped Radical models will be the SR1, SR3, RXC600R, RXC GT3 versions, RCX Spyder and RXC GT ROAD. The latter is a road-approved model with a power to weight ratio of 5.75 hp/kg which allows accelerations from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. Hankook Ventus S1evo² tyre sizes 215/45 ZR 17 or 245/45 ZR 17 will be fitted in the front and 265/35 ZR 18 tyres in the back, depending on the weight of the vehicle and its intended road use.

Nigel Land, Radical Sales & Marketing Director: 'We are excited to commence this partnership, Hankook has an incredible pedigree at top level Motorsport, founded on its global OEM relationship with premium car manufacturers. After an extensive and highly successful testing programme, the performance, durability and quality experienced ensures that our cars will run the best tyres in 2018 and beyond.”

Young Soo Kim, Team Manager Hankook Tire Motorsport Team Europe and Joseph Anwyll, Radical CEO.