Premium tyre manufacturer Hankook is proud to announce the winner of the Motor Transport Technical Excellence Award which was presented to Tesco Distribution at last Wednesday’s awards ceremony in London.



The award, sponsored by Hankook, was presented to Tesco Distribution by Brett Emerson, Hankook Tyre UK Sales Director, TV Personality John Bishop and Sports Presenter Gabby Logan.

This year saw the 32nd Motor Transport Awards take place at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel situated on London’s iconic and stylish Park Lane. Over 1,500 guests gathered to celebrate the achievements of the industry and recognise innovation, outstanding service, efficiency and quality. The Hankook sales teams invited some key customers to the event, all of whom thoroughly enjoyed the evening, with Nick Vallance, Managing Director at W L Vallance Limited saying “Many, many thanks for a wonderful evening both prior to and at the Motor Transport Awards Ceremony. You guys at Hankook are always such good company and make all your guests feel most welcomed. Many thanks once again!”

Brett commented “The Hankook team always look forward to attending this this prestigious event with some of our key customers, and as the market leader in the UK on Truck Tyres we believe this is the best possible award for us to sponsor as we are also at the forefront of technical excellence too. I think it is fair to say the entire evening went extremely well and we had some great feedback from our Customers, and may I once again congratulate Tesco Distribution on winning this coveted award. Well done to everyone on a fantastic evening.”

www.hankooktyresuk.co.uk