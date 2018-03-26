The Hungarian plant is a key part of Hankook’s European strategy, as it is the only production unit within the region. As such, it is responsible for catering to the needs of the continent’s tyre market. The 4th phase of the expansion is expected to reach an investment amount of around 290 million EUR, creating approximately 150 new jobs and provide a production capacity of over 550 thousand medium and heavy truck and bus tyres yearly. Due to the large-scale investment, the Rácalmás factory is now among the largest employers and most significant economic players in Hungary, whilst maintaining its top class corporate citizen status.

Since laying down the foundation stone in July 2006, the factory has been continuously expanded and updated over the years. Thanks to the latest developments, production capacity has reached more than 55 thousand tyres per day, equating to a current production capacity of up to 19 million tyres a year, offering almost 900 size and model variations for passenger cars, SUVs, vans and light trucks. Since the initial phase, the capacity has already increased 3.5 times, whilst maintaining excellent production quality proven by the original equipment supply for various popular automobile brands, such as Audi, BMW, Fiat, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Seat, Skoda and, VW.

During the past 10 years the company has also strengthened its position within the medium and large size truck and bus tyre segment in Europe. Mercedes-Benz selected Hankook in 2014 as its original tyre supplier, followed by MAN in 2015 and Scania in 2016. Currently Hankook Tire is supplying the European truck tyre market mainly from one of its Korean factories. After seeing a significant and stable increase in demand over the years, the decision was made to establish a Europe-based truck and bus tyre production facility at the company's Hungarian factory. The construction is set to begin in June 2018, and the new unit is expected to start its production from around June 2020.

“As a strategic partner to many leading vehicle makers, Hankook Tire has become well-known worldwide for its first-class technology and premium quality tyres in the car and SUV segment, and for some years in the medium and large size truck and bus segment too", explained Han-Jun Kim, President of Hankook Tire Europe. "Thus we have noticed a sharp increase in demand for our truck and bus tyres within the European market, and we hope to soon satisfy our customers increasing demands with the help of our new Hungarian truck and bus tyre unit.”